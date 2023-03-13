Namibian community protects its rhinos from poaching but could lose them to mining

A community conservancy in Namibia says it plans to sue the country’s environment minister if he fails to act against a copper mine operating in an area exclusively reserved for tourism. In an open letter released in February, the //Huab Conservancy’s Management Committee criticized Minister Pohamba Shifeta for granting an environmental clearance certificate (ECC) to the miner, a Namibian individual, stating that “rhinos, local jobs, and our conservancy have been imperiled by this groundless, uninformed, and reckless decision.” According to Emma Gomes, chairperson of the conservancy, the mine has prompted the local population of black rhinos (Diceros bicornis) to migrate, hurting the community’s income as well as the conservation program it runs. Located in the Kunene region in the country’s northwest, the //Huab Conservancy is one of 13 community conservancies in the area registered under Namibia’s Community-Based Natural Resources Management program. The CBNRM initiative was initiated by the government in the late 1990s to give local communities legal rights over the management of their land and its natural resources. The //Huab Conservancy is one of 13 community conservation areas in the Kunene region. Image by Jeffrey Hanadaob and John Ellis Aibeb “The rhino population in the western Kunene region is not huge, but is considered a key-1 population by IUCN, which means it’s over 100 individuals,” said Andrew Malherbe, chief operating officer of Save the Rhino Trust (SRT), an organization that monitors and collects data on black rhinos in support of conservancies in the country’s northwest. The //Huab Conservancy’s letter…This article was originally published on Mongabay

