Still time to save Our Wild Isles, say UK conservation charities

Three of Britain’s biggest conservation charities are joining forces to try to halt the destruction of UK nature.
They say they want to use their collective voice to call on everyone to act now to protect the natural world.
Between them, The National Trust, WWF and RSPB have 8.5 million members.
“We’ve come together because whilst we have spectacular nature here in the UK, it is in crisis,” said Tanya Steele, the chief executive of WWF, which has 1.5m members.
The “Save Our Wild Isles” campaign aims to use Sir David Attenborough’s new five-part series focusing on UK nature to help catalyse action.
The first episode of Wild Isles was broadcast on BBC1 last night and highlighted some of the stunning wildlife that still exists in the UK.
But Sir David warned viewers “how fragile and fragmented our nature is”. He said the UK is one of the most nature depleted countries in the world.
“Never has there been a more important time to invest in our own wildlife,” the 96-year-old told viewers, as he sat surrounded by puffins on the island of Skomer off the Welsh coast in the final scene of the first episode.
The RSPB and WWF are credited as co-producers of the series, but the BBC says they had no editorial input on the programme.
“We need to use the love which people have for nature and amplify it to make sure everyone plays a part to
