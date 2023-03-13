Turkey earthquake: UK team to assess building damage

From BBC
Structural and civil engineers from the UK have travelled to Turkey to help to investigate the damage caused by last month’s powerful earthquake.
They are collecting geological data and carrying out detailed assessments of why so many buildings collapsed.
Work with their Turkish colleagues has revealed examples of poor construction, including large pebbles mixed in concrete, which weakens its strength.
But the sheer power of the quake also caused some of the devastation.
The ground movement was so great in some areas that it exceeded what buildings had been designed to withstand.
Turkey is also carrying out its own extensive investigations into the quake.
The research is being carried out by the Earthquake Engineering Field Investigation Team (EEFIT).
The group includes experts from industry as well as leading academics and has carried out assessments of major earthquakes over the last three decades.
They will combine their findings with research being carried out by Turkish teams and other structural engineers with the aim of learning lessons from the earthquake and finding ways to improve the construction of buildings to make them more resilient.
“It’s important to get the full picture rather than just looking at a snapshot of a single asset or a single building,” explains Professor Emily So, director of the Cambridge University Centre for Risk in the Built Environment, who is co-leader of the investigation.
“The successes of the buildings