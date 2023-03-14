Global ecosystems are at risk of losing carbon storage ability, study says

Several regions of the world are at risk of losing their ability to store carbon, which could result in the drastic transformation of ecosystems and accelerated climate change, one recent study has found. Across the globe, landscapes are showing signs of losing their ability to absorb the amount of carbon they once could, according to a study called “Diagnosing destabilization risk in global land carbon sinks,” published in Nature last month. That would pose serious obstacles to the fight against climate change, as carbon storage in forests, peatlands and other ecosystems is key to keeping the global temperature below 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit). “For the first time, we’ve demonstrated that for certain regions of the world, the land might be reaching a tipping point in terms of its ability to host significantly forested land and absorb significant amounts of carbon,” said co-author Patrick McGuire, a staff meteorologist at the University of Reading and the National Centre for Atmospheric Science in the UK. The study reviewed the productivity of carbon storage of global ecosystems between 1981 and 2018, finding that many fluctuated greatly from year to year. So much fluctuation means that some parts of the world are at risk of turning into scrubland that’s unable to host forests and other ecosystems that act as carbon sinks. Looking up at the rainforest canopy in Costa Rica. (Photo by Rhett Butler) One reason for this, the researchers said, is that landscapes have a “memory” of which years had high carbon storage and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

