Make it local: Deforestation link to less Amazon rainfall tips activism shift

Scientists and activists have tirelessly campaigned for the protection of forests to mitigate rising global temperatures and preserve humanity’s future. For some local Amazonian communities, who depend on logging, mining and ranching, these claims have stood in the way of their livelihoods, creating a standoff between conservationists and deforesters. But a new study shows that these local communities should be alarmed about the future of their environment too. It confirms what scientists and activists have been saying for years: Human-led deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest is causing irregular rainfall patterns not only around the globe but at a local level, leading to conditions that wreck ecological cycles and cripple communities that live in deforested areas. Experts hope this growing body of compelling evidence will encourage decision-makers to create protection policies that can engage these communities as well. The study published in the journal Nature on March 1 used satellite-based precipitation datasets from 2003 to 2017 to reveal that tropical forest loss in the Amazon, Congo and Southeast Asia causes significant decreases in annual mean rainfall. Even deforestation on a small scale caused some decline, but the greatest impact was observed in areas larger than 2,500 square kilometers (965 square miles) where a reduction of evapotranspiration — the pumping of moisture from trees into the atmosphere — is most dominant. At the largest scale measured — 40,000 square kilometers (15,444 square miles) of affected area — monthly rainfall was 0.25 percentage point (or 0.1 mm) lower for every 1 percentage point…This article was originally published on Mongabay

