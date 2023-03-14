Rare 'triple-dip' La Niña is over

From BBC
A naturally occurring climate pattern that brought upheaval to weather systems around the world has ended, meteorologists say.
La Niña was in part responsible for record-breaking rain in Australia, active hurricane seasons, and drought in East Africa.
A cooling of the Pacific Ocean, it has ended after three years.
Now forecasters are watching to see if the warming El Niño pattern will develop later this year.
La Niña is the phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) where waters in the Pacific Ocean are cooler than average, the opposite of the warmer El Niño phase.
ENSO would normally transition from La Niña to El Niño every two to five years but in 2022, the waters cooled in the Pacific for a third consecutive year bringing a rare “triple-dip” La Nina.
The most severe impact of this period of La Niña has been in eastern Australia, which saw severe flooding and record-breaking rainfall in 2022.
In Sydney the annual rainfall record was broken in October and by the end of the year 2577mm of rain fell, exceeding the previous record of 2244mm set in 1950.
La Niña was also partly responsible for bringing a record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season in 2020 and the third most active season in 2021.
In February and early March the sea surface temperature in eastern parts of the Pacific Ocean have been rising and now Australia’s Bureau of