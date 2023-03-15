Loss of wetlands threatens South Sumatra’s rich fish-preserving tradition

PALEMBANG, Indonesia — Lithan, 68, grew up eating fish caught from the rivers and freshwater swamps near his village in Ogan Ilir district, near the southern tip of the island of Sumatra. Fish were so abundant, he recalls, that the villagers would smoke them, salt them, ferment them, even make fish crackers out of them. But the fish — predominantly baung and lais, catfish from the Hemibagrus and Kryptopterus genera, respectively — have become increasingly scarce as the water bodies in the region are degraded by the conversion of land for farming. “Nowadays, a lot of the people here make smoked fish from catfish that they raise in ponds,” says Lithan, identifying these farmed fish as patin (Pangasius spp.), lele (Clarias spp.) and even Nile tipalia (Oreochromis niloticus), an exotic species introduced here from Africa. “But the taste is different and there’s not much demand for it,” adds Lithan, who heads the farmers’ collective in the village of Muara Penimbung Ulu. “So this [fish-preserving] tradition could disappear as the freshwater fish are vanishing.”. Freshwater fish like these catfish are declining in population in South Sumatra as their wetland habitat is converted for oil palm plantations and highways. Image by Fadhil Nugraha/Mongabay Indonesia. It’s a similar story in the neighboring district of Ogan Komering Ilir. Here, in the village of Menang Raya, freshwater fishing was for a long time the main source of livelihood for residents, according to village head Ryan Syaputra. But the fish started to disappear just as oil…This article was originally published on Mongabay

