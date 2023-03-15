Spacesuit for return to the Moon unveiled

From BBC
A new generation of spacesuit for humanity’s return trip to the Moon has been unveiled by Nasa.
The novel design comes with specialist features to support astronauts as they conduct scientific experiments on the lunar surface.
The prototype is said to be a better fit for female space travellers.
Nasa hopes to have the updated suit ready for the Artemis III mission to the Moon in 2025.
The existing spacesuits worn by US space travellers have not been fully redesigned since 1981.
When Nasa announced that humanity would return to the moon after more than five decades, they promised to send the first woman and person of colour to the lunar surface.
But previous plans to send female astronauts to space have been scuppered by the lack of spacesuits in their size.
A well-fitting suit is crucial to prevent excessive fatigue and at worst, physical harm.
In 2021 Nasa had planned to send an entirely female team of astronauts to the International Space Station to complete a space walk.
But just days before Anne McClain and Christina Koch were due to be depart, Nasa realised they didn’t have two spacesuits in the correct size for both women, and Koch had to be replaced by colleague Nick Hague.
Nasa now believes the new design will overcome these problems and meet some of