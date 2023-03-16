Nepal’s vultures, recovering from a poisoning crisis, fly into another

KATHMANDU — As dawn breaks over the forest in the Kawasoti area on the edge of Nepal’s Chitwan National Park, early risers can catch a glimpse of rare vultures roosting in their nests perched in the tall trees. This was the sight Ankit Bilas Joshi, vulture conservation program manager at the NGO Bird Conservation Nepal, expected to see on the morning of March 13. But the scene in the forest that day was different. The adult birds of prey weren’t in the treetops: they were lying motionless on the ground, their wings outspread and insects buzzing around their lifeless bodies. Vultures from surrounding areas, some of which are tagged, feed on a carcass provided at a vulture restaurant in southern Nepal. Image by Abhaya Raj Joshi for Mongabay. When Joshi and local residents looked around, they discovered six dead white-rumped vultures (Gyps bengalensis), a critically endangered species. “We also found the corpse of a golden jackal [Canis aureus] nearby,” Joshi told Mongabay. “Looking at the corpse of the jackal, we believe that it was poisoned by the local community using rodent poison.” The alleged poisoning incident came on the heels of an international Saving Asia’s Vultures from Extinction (SAVE) meeting in the area, where international delegates applauded the success of community-led programs such as “vulture restaurants” that provide a safe source of food for the birds. Initiatives like these came about following the South Asia vulture crisis of the 1990s, when vultures in the region died in massive numbers from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

