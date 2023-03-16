Peru congress debates stripping isolated Indigenous people of land and protections

A new legislative proposal, criticized by opponents as a step backwards in recognizing the rights and protections of uncontacted and recently contacted Indigenous people, is currently under debate in Peru’s congress. The controversial proposal, which seeks to alter the current Law for the Protection of Indigenous Peoples in Isolation and Initial Contact Situations (known as PIACI in Spanish), could repeal the creation of some Indigenous reserves – reserves which, in many cases, took years to be declared and prevent the entry of extractive industries, like oil and logging companies. One of the changes proposed in the bill is for the creation of Indigenous reserves to no longer be a matter the national government deals with – through the ministry of culture – and instead be a matter placed in the hands of regional governments. In addition, with the approval of the bill, the status of every Indigenous reserve in Peru already approved until now would be immediately reevaluated, with the purpose of determining whether to continue with their existence as reserves, revoke their status, or scrap them entirely. A recently contacted Machiguenga girl on the outskirts of Manu National Park in Cusco, Peru. Image by Ronald Reategui. Finally, the bill proposes that while it awaits final approval, all proceedings relating to Indigenous peoples in isolation and initial contact should be suspended, including the declaration of new Indigenous reserves. “If approved, [the bill] would be an attack on the survival of Indigenous peoples in isolation and initial contact, an attack against…This article was originally published on Mongabay

