Five things we've learned from UN climate report

The scientific body that advises the UN on rising temperatures has just released a new report. It’s an important summary of six key pieces of research completed over the past five years. Our environment correspondent Matt McGrath considers the critical messages.
The sober tones of this study by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) make clear that there is very little chance of keeping the world from warming by more than 1.5C. Governments had previously agreed to act to avoid that. But the world has already warmed by 1.1C and now experts say that it is likely to breach 1.5C in the 2030s, despite all the political speechmaking.
“It has always been clear in the IPCC and in climate science, that it’s not very likely that we always will stay below 1.5C,” said Dr Oliver Geden, from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs and a member of the report’s core writing team.
Dr Geden and his colleagues now argue that coming back down as quickly as possible after overshooting this mark is where the focus should be.
Overshooting is risky, as the report acknowledges, because it might trip tipping points that can’t be uncrossed, such as the melting of permafrost that would in turn release vast amounts of warming gases.
Coming back from overshooting will need expensive, unproven technology to pull CO2 from the air, something known as carbon capture.
It also means that it’s even more urgent to get
