In Chile’s Patagonia, another salmon plant angers water defenders

A recently opened salmon processing plant in southern Chile is raising concerns about whether environmental regulations were properly carried out to prevent contamination of marine ecosystems and clean drinking water. The Dumestre salmon plant near the city of Puerto Natales is receiving backlash from conservationists and residents who say the facility is at risk of dumping waste in the fjords and channels of southern Chile. Some residents, including Indigenous Kawesqar, also complain that the plant made an aggressive push into the area without properly consulting them. “This plant just crowns the salmon industry as a powerful invader of Patagonia,” said Loreto Vásquez Salvador, of the Última Esperanza Citizen Association, an activist group that has been fighting the plant. Aquaculture (the farming or cultivation of freshwater and marine species) has become a growing environmental concern over recent decades as Chile climbs the list of the world’s largest producers of salmon and trout. Many aquaculture methods have been known to deplete oxygen in the water, killing off coral reefs and compromising other fish populations with antibiotics. The Dumestre plant, operated by Australis Seafoods, started construction in 2019 and opened last December following years of protests from locals — even after they were promised hundreds of local jobs. The Dumestre salmon plant near the city of Puerto Natales. (Photo via Agrupación Ciudadana de Última Esperanza) With the ability to process over 70,000 tons of salmon per year, the Dumestre operation needs around 350 ships to travel through the Señoret canal per year, according…This article was originally published on Mongabay

