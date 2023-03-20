IPCC warns of ‘last chance’ to limit climate change via drastic emissions cuts

Humans must make “deep, rapid, and sustained” cuts to greenhouse gas emissions to avoid the worst effects of climate change, according to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The IPCC’s March 20 assessment warns that the 2020s will be perhaps the last chance to keep the global rise in temperature within 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels. (The current global temperature is 1.1° C, or 2° F, warmer than in the mid-19th century.) Researchers say halting global warming at this level provides the best chance for staving off its worst potential impacts, including extreme storms, droughts and sea-level rise. And yet greenhouse gas emissions have continued to tick upward. The report — and many observers — highlights the conclusion that fossil fuel use must end as soon as possible. “Fossil fuel producers and their financiers must understand one simple truth: Pursuing mega-profits when so many people are losing their lives and rights, now and in the future, is totally unacceptable,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres told the Human Rights Council in February. “Unless humanity kicks its addiction to fossil fuels now, critical climate tipping points will crush the human rights of generations to come.” The IPCC report calls for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels and notes the drastic cost reductions in renewable energy that could facilitate that transition. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. This publication is the sixth “synthesis” report, which IPCC produces every six to seven years. The authors…This article was originally published on Mongabay

