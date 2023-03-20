Sámi rights must not be sacrificed for green energy goals of Europe (commentary)

Growing up in Gällivare/ Váhtjer, a Swedish village in Sápmi, north of the Arctic Circle, the threats facing Sámi people were a daily reality. We are Europe’s only Indigenous people, but colonialism means our territory, Sápmi, is split across four countries: Sweden, Finland, Norway and Russia. But across these national borders, the same pressures bear down on us, from mining to forestry and wind farms. Fish drying outside a Sámi cabin. Image by Jan-Eerik Paadar / Sámediggi Saamelaiskäräjät (the Sámi Parliament) via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). For outsiders’ commercial gain, our land has been seized, our people displaced, and the reindeer herding that’s been the foundation of our lives for millennia, eroded. Adjacent to my village is Malmberget, a scene of deep mine iron ore extraction, and 10 kilometers away is Kiruna, the world’s largest underground iron mine. Both are owned by Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB (LKAB), the 100% state-owned Swedish mining company. Kiruna is one of the nine out of 12 mines in the north of Sweden which are on Sámi land. These mines – as well as the infrastructure accompanying them – have caused pollution, devastated ecosystems, poisoned the lichen that our reindeer survive on, and taken away our reindeer grazing areas. A Sámi herd of reindeer in Finland. Image by Sámediggi Saamelaiskäräjät (the Sámi parliament) via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). More mining Now a new danger has emerged. European Union policymakers want to secure the ‘critical raw materials’ which its Member States need for the green energy and digital transitions.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

