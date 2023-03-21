Carbon credits from award-winning Kenyan offset suspended by Verra

Carbon offset certifier Verra has suspended issuance of credits from an award-winning project in Kenya, Mongabay has learned, after serious questions were raised about its validation and methodology. Indigenous rights advocacy group Survival International released a report March 16 saying that the offset, called the Northern Kenya Grassland Carbon Project, can’t accurately count its carbon savings and is altering long-standing Indigenous livestock grazing practices. In a statement emailed to Mongabay, the Northern Rangelands Trust (NRT), a Kenya-based conservation group that manages the offset, criticized the Survival International report, saying it “uses scant cherry-picked evidence to question an exceptionally complex and detailed model.” The project, which claims to increase carbon storage in the soil of northern Kenya’s savanna grasslands by managing the grazing patterns of livestock herds, has been a darling of offset supporters since it began generating credits for carbon markets in 2021. At last year’s COP27 climate conference, it was awarded the prestigious Triple Gold distinction by the Climate, Community & Biodiversity Alliance; in his speech to conference attendees, Kenyan President William Ruto called it “exemplary.” But Survival International’s investigation found that third-party validators hired to assess the project had raised more than 100 “findings” — a euphemism for “concerns” in the review process — before Verra ultimately decided to verify the carbon credits it generated. An Indigenous Borana herder at the Biliqo Bulesa Conservancy in northern Kenya. Biliqo Bulesa is one of the conservancies participating in the offset. Image by NRC/Raimond Duijsens via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). Earlier…This article was originally published on Mongabay

