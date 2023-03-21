Indonesian campaigns getting money from illegal logging, mining, watchdog says

JAKARTA — Funds from illegal logging, mining and fishing are flowing into election campaigns in Indonesia, authorities have revealed. The announcement by the national anti-money-laundering watchdog, known as the PPATK, during a parliamentary hearing comes less than a year before the country is scheduled to hold legislative and presidential elections. PPATK head Ivan Yustiavandana said his agency had found indications that candidates in the 2014 and 2019 elections used money raised from the illegal extraction of natural resources to fund their campaigns. He did not identify the candidates, including whether they ran in the legislative or presidential elections those years. “We can’t disclose the amount here, but it’s huge,” Ivan told lawmakers in Jakarta on Feb. 14. “The original crime itself is trillions of rupiah [in amount], because it’s related to many crimes that are linked to natural resources, and this money goes into certain individuals who we suspect as political persons.” Official data show that illegal logging costs the country 35 trillion rupiah ($2.3 billion) in state losses each year, while illegal mining results in 3.6 trillion rupiah ($233 million) in state losses. Ivan said the PPATK is working together with the country’s General Elections Commission, or KPU, and the Elections Supervisory Agency, or Bawaslu, in investigating the flow of money. Responding to the findings, lawmaker Arsul Sani from the PPP party called on the PPATK to provide a detailed report on its findings, including identifying the parties that benefited from these funds. This could then form the basis…This article was originally published on Mongabay

