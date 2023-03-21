Is it safe to eat? Bangladesh fish exposed to hormones, antibiotics and toxic waste

DHAKA – Bangladesh has recently achieved remarkable success in freshwater fish production due to its fast-growing aquaculture, securing third place in global freshwater fish farming. The country produced more than 1.25 million metric tons of freshwater fish in 2020 while it was only 440,000 metric tons in 1980, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s 2022 report on global fisheries and aquaculture. To increase fish production to meet the protein demand of its growing population, Bangladesh has been using antibiotics and pesticides in fish culture and applying hormones in artificial fish breeding, which makes its food safety questionable. Bacterial, viral, fungal and parasitic diseases often hit aquaculture production in Bangladesh and that is why fish farmers regularly use aqua-chemicals like antibiotics and pesticides to cut disease burden in fish farming. A woman feeding fish at her pond in Jessore, Bangladesh. Photo by Yousuf Tushar / WorldFish Via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). The aqua-chemicals are mainly applied to prevent and treat bacterial, fungal and parasitic diseases. Those are also used to improve water quality and increase the productivity of fish culture ponds or act as growth promoters. Despite contributing to the growth and development of the aquaculture sector, the use of these chemicals has been criticized for the potential adverse impacts on the environment and human health as well. A 2021 survey, conducted via face-to-face interviews with fish farmers in Rajshahi district of Bangladesh, found that farmers used nine active antibiotic ingredients in finfish rearing. However, most of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

