UN denounces new attacks on Indigenous people in Nicaragua’s largest reserve

A wave of violence against Indigenous people in Nicaragua this month has drawn international outcry over the government’s lack of action against land invaders committing human rights violations and destroying some of the country’s most important forests. Groups believed to be connected to cattle ranching, logging and illegal mining launched several attacks in March against Mayangna and Miskitu Indigenous communities living in and around the Bosawás Biosphere Reserve, the largest protected area in Nicaragua. “The increasing number of settlers and land traffickers on (Mayangna) Sauni As territory hasn’t stopped,” the Indigenous territorial government said in a letter to officials. “The environmental destruction has been unstoppable, leading to disastrous consequences for human lives and the greater wellbeing of the communities.” The 2-million-hectare (4.9-million-acre) Bosawás Biosphere Reserve borders the North Caribbean Coast Autonomous Region, an area created in the 1980s to give Indigenous groups self-governance. But their vast stretches of uninhabited forests have drawn settlers (known locally as colonos) looking to profit from the area’s natural resources. For years, Indigenous communities have been trying to fend off the settlers, who have resorted to shootings, kidnappings and intimidation to take over the land. On March 11, armed settlers killed at least six Mayangna Sauni As men in the Wilu community while injuring one other, who was sent to the hospital, according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which denounced the attacks. Several other members of the community are still missing. Mayangna Sauni As territory. (Photo courtesy of Larry…This article was originally published on Mongabay

