DRC’s endangered bonobos face another threat to their survival: malaria

Gorillas and chimpanzees, like humans, have long been known to suffer from malaria. But evidence of the parasite’s effects on bonobos, one of humankind’s closest genetic relatives, has been scant. Now, new research suggests that bonobos do suffer from malaria infection, and that the disease could threaten the survival of some of the species’ wild populations. An international team of scientists examined bonobo fecal samples collected from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — the only country where bonobos (Pan paniscus) occur — and stored in the laboratory of virologist Beatrice Hahn at the University of Pennsylvania. For ten of the sites included in the study, only one fecal sample out of more than 1,400 analyzed tested positive for evidence of malaria parasites. But among a population living on either side of the Lomami River, a major tributary of the Congo River that runs parallel to it in the central DRC, 38% of bonobos had evidence of malaria parasites in their feces. It wasn’t immediately clear to the researchers what cost the disease has on the Lomami River bonobos, known to the researchers as the TL2 population; telltale signs such as lethargy or reduced reproductive ability are hard to detect in the field. But malaria had evidently exacted a price in the past: the bonobos possessed variants of an immune gene that likely protect them against severe cases of malaria. “There would have to be a cost for natural selection to favor those immune variants,” said Emily Wroblewski, assistant professor…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay