Duck, duck, rice: Vermont farm models diverse method of raising sustainable grains

FERRISBURGH, Vermont — The home that farmer Erik Andrus built with his wife, Erica, sits on a slight rise above a stretch of fields that have been subjected to a variety of agricultural pursuits. Outside his kitchen window, the outline of rice paddies is now part of the evolving story of a farmer who is learning to make the best use of the land, crafting a livelihood while supporting the natural habitat functions of low-lying plains that benefit myriad wildlife. “I didn’t grow up as a farmer. I worked on my aunt and uncle’s farm as a kid and kind of caught the bug and knew I always wanted to farm as a career, once I found a way to do it,” said Andrus. The opportunity came in 2005 when he and Erica bought what they would come to call Boundbrook Farm in Ferrisburgh, Vermont. With affinities for baking bread and brewing beer, they first attempted to grow wheat and barley, complemented by a small herd of cattle. Andrus soon found, though, that the heavy soils were slow to drain after rains. “We had beef cattle at the time, and they’d be up to their knees in the water, looking like water buffalo, and I thought, ‘oh, it looks like rice paddies,’” he said, and was reminded of visiting rice farms while living in Japan. In May, when seedlings are about 7 inches tall and have begun to grow three to four full leaves, they are transplanted into the paddies.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

