Ending sewage dumping will mean higher water bills – report

From BBC
Stopping the dumping of sewage into rivers and the sea will require huge infrastructure spending and will probably push up water bills, according to a new House of Lords report.
Raw sewage discharge through storm overflows is meant to be an emergency last resort during heavy rain but the government says it happens too often.
The system “relies on releasing polluted water”, says the report.
It blames successive governments, regulator Ofwat, and water companies.
The root cause of the UK’s sewage problem is not contested: the system was designed and built by the Victorians and there simply hasn’t been enough investment in the drains and treatment plants needed to cope with a growing population and more intense storms.
That means raw sewage regularly being discharged with rainwater into rivers and onto beaches.
“For decades the focus has always been on supplying cheap good quality water to the population. The environmental objectives have not been focused on,” says Lord Cromwell, a member of the House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee, which published the report.
“It is going to be hugely expensive to put this right.”
Most see the solution as building a waste water system that manages rainwater and waste water separately, so they no longer go to the same place to be treated.
But estimates for