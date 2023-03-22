For rescued rhino calves in Nepal, return to the wild is a fraught option

CHITWAN — The chirping of birds is interrupted by the rustling of leaves and the sound of breaking twigs. It’s breakfast time at the office of the National Trust for Nature Conservation (NTNC) in Sauraha on the fringes of Nepal’s Chitwan National Park. As trust officials munch their bread with sips of tea, three juvenile rhinos tuck into their own meal, grazing under the watchful eye of their caretaker. One of the rhinos even tries to finish off the leftovers of a human breakfast. These greater one-horned rhinos (Rhinoceros unicornis), now habituated to living with humans, were rescued from different parts of the national park after being separated from their mothers. Officials now face the daunting challenge of sending them back out into the wild, ensuring that they can survive amid threats from predators and poachers. Juvenile rhinos Pushpa and Anjali graze as Pooja watches on in Chitwan, Nepal. Image courtesy of Rama Mishra. They’ve named the three rhinos, all females, Pushpa, Anjali and Pooja. Pushpa was rescued three years ago, Anjali two years ago, and Pooja in October last year. All of them were only a week-old when they were brought to the trust. “Generally, female rhinos in their first pregnancy are inexperienced about motherhood and they don’t provide adequate care to their calf,” said Dr. Amir Sadaula, a veterinarian with the NTNC. “Sometimes the mother dies during delivery and other times calves get separated from their mothers due to attacks by predators such as tigers or natural calamities…This article was originally published on Mongabay

