In Calakmul, water troughs offer possible solution to human-wildlife conflict

Like many beekeepers living in the vicinity of the Calakmul Biosphere Reserve, Alejandro Oliveros López has a wildlife problem. To keep ants at bay and provide water to their bees, keepers place bowls at the foot of their apiaries. But when water is scarce, these attract a wide range of wild animals, from tapirs to wild cats. Driven by climate change, this issue keeps worsening as the dry season gets longer. "Basically, they drink the water, because during the dry season, the natural water sources dry up," Oliveros López said. "So, if a tapir comes, drinks the water and knocks over the tank to bathe itself, it can cause us a lot of problems. The cats are the same because they drink a lot of water." To help reduce this problem and protect both wildlife and beekeepers' livelihoods, conservationists are using water troughs, known locally as bebederos, to keep wildlife from coming into conflict with farmers. "The idea of the project is that we provide water to both the bees and the animals, and try to avoid these kinds of problems," said Carlos Delgado-Martínez, a PhD student with the National Autonomous University of Mexico and member of the Ocelot Working Group, whose team is implementing water troughs. "We're placing the bebederos near the apiaries but not close enough that the animals get too close." Calakmul's water conflict The Calakmul Biosphere Reserve is one of Mexico's largest protected areas, covering more than 700,000 hectares (approximately 1.8 million acres).

