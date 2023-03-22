Island-hopping cougars redraw boundaries of big cats’ potential range

It’s often been said that big cats don’t like water — but this mythological thinking isn’t entirely accurate. New research provides evidence that some male cougars (Puma concolor), or pumas, not only swim, but travel long distances in the chilly sea, dodging boats and orcas. The study focused on a GPS-collared cougar known as M161, or Nolan, who slipped into the Salish Sea in the early hours of July 16, 2020, at the edge of Washington state’s Olympic Peninsula. He began to swim, not stopping until he’d reached Squaxin Island, a journey of about a kilometer, or two-thirds of a mile. Nolan isn’t the only cougar known to swim; many others have done the same. For instance, Mark Elbroch, study co-author and director of the puma program at Panthera, the global wild cat conservation NGO, says he once tracked a long-distance swimming cougar in Chilean Patagonia that swam several times to a lake island inhabited by sheep, in 2010. A GPS-collared cougar known as M161, or Nolan, was observed slipping into the Salish Sea at Olympic Peninsula and swimming all the way to Squaxin Island, a journey of about a kilometer, or two-thirds of a mile. Image by Tim Melling/Panthera. M161 being collared as part of Panthera’s Olympic Cougar Project. Image by Mark Elbroch/Panthera. But few scientific studies have documented this phenomenon, and reports of swimming cougars have mostly been limited to non-academic literature and anecdotal evidence, Elbroch says. “I’m sure they’ve been swimming for years and years and years,”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay