Plan to mine ‘clean energy’ metals in Colombian Amazon splits communities

MOCOA, Colombia — “We are experiencing a profound crisis, not only in the Amazon but throughout humanity,” said Campo Elías de la Cruz, a Catholic priest and environmental activist who opposes mining activity in Colombia’s Putumayo region. “Over these three centuries, the umbilical cord of Mother Earth has been cut. Thousands of rubber trees were cut down alongside 70,000 Indigenous people who died during the exploitation of rubber, timber, quinoa and oil. And today, in the 21st century, they tell us they are taking the copper from Mother Earth.” Campo Elias is referring to the rubber, quinoa and timber rush that happened in the Amazon region during colonization. And also of current plans to explore and mine for copper and molybdenum to feed clean energy technologies in what could be one of the largest deposits of these minerals on the continent and in the world. In this richly biodiverse region, where the cool mountains of the Andes meet the Amazon Rainforest, opinions are divided and emotions are high among communities over the environmental and social costs of hosting this green mining project and the jobs it promises to bring. A monkey known as the Andean saddle-back tamarin (Leontocebus fuscicollis), is seen in the Mocoa area. The Putumayo region is a rich area in biodiversity with more than 150 animal species. In 2018, Canadian multinational Libero Copper acquired four mining titles to explore for and exploit minerals such as copper and molybdenum across more than 11,000 hectares (27,000 acres) of land…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay