When a red snapper is more than just a fish: Q&A fisheries scientist Elle Wibisono

JAKARTA — “It was heaven,” says Indonesian fisheries scientist Alyssa “Elle” Wibisono, describing her first ever scuba diving experience in the Komodo Islands when she was a high school student. The vibrant schools of fish were so new and amazing to her that the experience marked her starting point into the world of marine conservation. “I didn’t know yet how it was going to look like, I mean I was still in high school, but I knew that I wanted to work in the field one way or another,” she tells Mongabay in a recent interview. For a little over a decade, the fundamental pathway she chose to achieve her passionate goal of protecting Indonesia’s marine ecosystem was through academia. Wibisono started her undergraduate studies in 2009 with a focus on marine biology and conservation at Wellesley College in the U.S., before going on to get her Ph.D. in sustainable fisheries management in 2020 at the University of Rhode Island. Elle Wibisono, center, interviewing traditional Indonesian fishers. Image courtesy of Elle Wibisono. Wibisono currently works as a senior manager for marine protected area and fisheries for Indonesia at the Washington, D.C.-based NGO Conservation International. She also managed fisher projects in eastern parts of the country with another NGO, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Indonesia. In those years of diving deep into marine conservation in Indonesia, Wibisono took in as much nuance as possible about the convoluted issue in a way that she says has allowed her to be more empathetic about…This article was originally published on Mongabay

