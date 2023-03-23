For Argentina’s ruddy-headed goose, threats grow while population shrinks

The photo speaks for itself: a woman lies on the ground with just her smiling face visible, her body covered by about 20 dead geese, the result of a “successful” day of hunting. Although the photo is from the beginning of this century, the consequences of this intensive hunting of the ruddy-headed goose (Chloephaga rebidiceps), among other reasons, are noticeable in the present day: the species is now one of the most threatened in Argentina, to the extent that it’s considered critically endangered on the local list of animals at risk. Most recent counts put the population at no more than 700 individuals. The status of two other species of this genus are also of concern: the upland goose (C. picta) and the ashy-headed or royal goose (C. poliocephala) are both classified as threatened on the same local list. A woman poses with about 20 geese killed during a hunt. The photo was taken in Buenos Aires province, prior to a total ban on geese hunting in 2007. These waterfowl are endemic to South America and similar in appearance to domestic geese, but more closely related to ducks, and they include five species. Three of these species — the upland, ashy-headed and ruddy-headed geese — all share one characteristic: they’re migratory birds. They nest and breed in southern Patagonia, on both sides of the Argentina-Chile border, with most traveling some 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) north in April and May to spend the winter in the provinces of Buenos Aires and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

