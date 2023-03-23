Paraguay weighs natural gas drilling in Médanos del Chaco National Park

Paraguay is considering opening up mining and natural gas drilling in one of its national parks in the Gran Chaco, despite widespread outcry that development could compromise the fragile savannah ecosystem. Two modifications to a law would designate Médanos del Chaco National Park as public domain, allowing the government to open investment to a hydrocarbon industry that was expelled from the area several years ago. “There’s going to be exploitation. There’s going to be drilling,” said Mónica Centrón, Project Coordinator of Alter Vida, an eco-development non-profit. “It also leaves the door open for other companies to come in. Basically, the park will be destroyed if this happens.” The modifications — made to two articles of a law that expanded the park — were approved by the lower house last October but failed in the senate this week, thanks in part to recommendations from President Mario Abdo and the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development (MADES) to reject them. The proposal now returns to the lower house. The 605,075-hectare (1,495,172-acre) national park, located in the northwest of the country, makes up one piece of a larger biosphere reserve that includes other protected areas like the Defensores del Chaco National Park and Bolivia’s Kaa-Iya National Park. An armadillo in Médanos del Chaco National Park. (Photo courtesy of MADES) The park is under consideration for UNESCO World Heritage status, due to its unique dry forest and savannah ecosystems and high biodiversity, which includes animals like the giant armadillo (Priodontes maximus), pantanal cat (Leopardus…This article was originally published on Mongabay

