Senegal herders demand return of grazing grounds controlled by U.S. firm

SAINT-LOUIS, Senegal — Every afternoon, Bouba Sow, 60, crosses the Ndiaël in Senegal’s Saint-Louis region with his goats so that they can graze. The territory is immense and partly desert. The land is covered with various yellowed annual grasses as dry as the ground. A few trees dot the area. Bouba Sow plucks the leaves from an acacia tree with his shepherd’s stick to feed his goats, which are fond of them. Sow grew up here in the Ndiaël, a vast wetland, partially dry and classified as a special wildlife reserve and wetland of international importance for birdlife by a presidential decree and the Ramsar Convention back in the 1960s. And just like him, his father and grandfather used to graze their animals on this same land. His 15-year-old son is also starting to take care of the herd. But Sow says he worries about the future as he gazes over the land: “Their field starts right here in front of my house. Since they have our land, we can no longer graze our herds like before. Some corridors are closed and our water points are inaccessible.” Bouba Sow a pastoralist farmer from the Ndiaël region. Image by Élodie Toto / Mongabay “They” is the U.S. company African Agriculture (AAGR), which now owns the field where Sow grazes his herd and which plans to raise $40 million through an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq stock exchange to finance its operations. The Ndiaël is part of the wider Senegal…This article was originally published on Mongabay

