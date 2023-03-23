Tropical forest regeneration offsets 26% of carbon emissions from deforestation

A pioneering global study published March 15 in the journal Nature showed that humid tropical forests recovering from degradation and deforestation have the potential to absorb a vast amount of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and, if preserved, they can be an important ally in addressing the climate crisis. However, for the past three decades, this process might have mitigated just over one-quarter of the emissions generated by deforestation and forests lost or damaged due to human activity, such as logging and wildfire, because the destruction of these ecosystems has far outpaced regrowth. The team of international researchers, led by the University of Bristol, combined satellite data tools that capture changes in land cover type with information on aboveground carbon from the European Space Agency to accurately model the rates of carbon recovery. They looked at degraded forests (those recovering from human-induced disturbance that has led to a partial loss of their tree cover) and secondary forests (those that are regrowing naturally in deforested areas) in the three major regions of humid tropical forest on Earth: Amazon, Central Africa and Borneo. This was the first time a study had taken such a large-scale look at recovering forests. The researchers calculated there are 60 million hectares (148 million acres) of recovering secondary and degraded forests across the three regions. This amounts to about 1.5% of the world’s forested area and about 5% of all carbon absorbed by forests. According to the study, those regions have stored, on average, 107 million metric…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay