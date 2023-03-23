What is gene-edited food and is it safe to eat?

From BBC
The law has changed to allow gene-edited food to be developed and sold in England.
The government hopes the technology will boost jobs and improve food production, but safety and environmental worries mean it is not allowed in other parts of the UK.
For many years, farmers produced new varieties through traditional cross-breeding techniques.
They might, for instance, combine a big but not very tasty cabbage with a small but delicious one to create the perfect vegetable.
But this process can take years, because getting the hundreds of thousands of genes in cabbages to mix in just the right way to produce large but tasty offspring is a matter of trial and error.
Genetic methods remove the random element.
They let scientists identify which genes determine size and flavour, and insert them in the right places to develop the new variety much more quickly.
Genetic modification (GM), which has been common in most parts of the world for more than 20 years, though not in the European Union (EU).
GM involves adding genes to a plant’s DNA from a different species of plant – or even an animal. It creates new varieties which could not have been produced through cross-breeding.
Cisgenesis, which is like GM, but involves adding genes from the same or very closely-related species, which the new rules will allow if the resulting crop is something that could have been