As oceans warm, temperate reef species edge closer to extinction, study shows

Marine heat waves have led to widespread population declines of Australian shallow reef species, particularly those associated with temperate reefs, new research suggests. In a new study published in Nature, scientists draw on extensive reef survey data to assess population trends of 1,057 common shallow reef species, including fish, corals, seaweeds and invertebrates. They found that populations of 57% of these species declined between 2008 and 2021. Moreover, 28% of these surveyed species experienced declines of more than 30%, which would qualify them as threatened with extinction if assessed according to IUCN Red List criteria, the authors say. For instance, the study found that the ​​weedy seadragon (Phyllopteryx taeniolatus), a fish endemic to southern Australia, decreased by 59% from 2011 to 2021. According to the study, most of these declines happened after warming events, specifically when the water temperature rose by more than about 0.5° Celsius (0.9° Fahrenheit) above 2008 levels. Conversely, warming that didn’t exceed 0.5°C led to an increase in some species. “In this paper, we detected a 0.5-degree threshold over which we really saw significant biodiversity change,” Amanda Bates, study co-author and marine ecologist at the University of Victoria, tells Mongabay. “I analyzed some of the data sets from Tasmania, and I know there was significant change in those locations. But I think what was special about this analysis is it allowed us to test for relative change across all of Australia, including Tasmania. So that allowed us to compare the relative shifts that are happening across this…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay