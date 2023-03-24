Claude Lorius: Pioneering French climate change scientist dies aged 91

From BBC

Image source, Getty Images

By Daniel Mann & Marita MoloneyBBC News

Claude Lorius, a leading glaciologist whose expeditions helped prove that humans were responsible for global warming, has died at the age of 91.

He led 22 expeditions to Greenland and Antarctica during his lifetime.

It was during one trip to Antarctica in 1965 where an evening of whiskey with ice cubes led him to prove humankind’s role in the heating of the Earth’s surface.

Lorius died on Tuesday morning in the French region of Burgundy.

It was his love of adventure which set him on the path to identifying and predicting an impending catastrophe for the planet.

A really simple guide to climate change UN releases ‘survival guide’ to avert climate disaster

In 1956, just out of university, he joined an expedition to Antarctica. Temperatures there were as low as -40C (-40F).

Despite this, Lorius and two other people lived there for two years, surviving with limited supplies and a faulty radio.

The more polar expeditions he led to the continent, the more he became fascinated with Antarctica’s mysteries.

In 1965, Lorius had a revelation by gathering ice samples and dropping them in whiskey. He spoke about it half a century later.

“One evening, after deep drilling, in our caravan we drank a glass of whiskey in which we had put ice cubes of old ice,” he said.

“Seeing the bubbles of air sparkling in our glasses, I came to the idea that they were samples of the atmosphere

