Spring starts on March 20, but for many places, spring has been here for a while. How does that impact nature? We have the story of one family in East Palestine who isn’t sure if their home or water is safe. We talk with U.S. EPA’s onsite coordinator there, who breaks down how the government is monitoring chemical pollution. We have news about U.S. Steel, Shell’s ethane cracker, and proposed federal rules for PFAS in drinking water.