How you save the world with three words (commentary)

In South Los Angeles — right in the heart of the 10-million-person metro area — sits a sprawling 1,000-acre zone from another era: It’s the Inglewood Oil Field, a rolling scrubland dotted with hundreds of working oil pump jacks. La Cienega Boulevard cuts right through the oil field, which is just northeast of LAX, and just eight miles east of Venice Beach. The production of oil from 444 wells in the heart of Los Angeles feels increasingly off brand for what aspires to be a progressive city (California has banned sale of new gas-powered cars starting in 2035). Not surprisingly two municipalities where the Inglewood Oil Field is located — Los Angeles and Culver City — have both ordered the oil wells shut down and capped over the next decade. Which presents a remarkable opportunity: The chance to restore the Inglewood Oil Field from a century-old industrial zone — oil has been pumped there since 1924 — into a natural area for both recreational benefit and increasing space for nature in this sprawling urban landscape. As it happens, there’s already a natural area nearby: Along Inglewood’s northeastern border sits the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area. Hahn is 400 acres of hiking trails, woodlands, hilly scrub. Restoring the adjacent land from the oil field would more than triple its size. One million people live within five miles of the oil field. If it becomes parkland, those one million people will suddenly live within five miles of an urban wildland larger than New York…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay