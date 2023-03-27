Ancient fires may be helping the Amazon survive droughts – modern ones, not so much

Ancient forest fires seem to have played a role in enhancing resistance to drought in the Amazon, a recent study suggests. The research, published in Frontiers in Forests and Global Change, focused on areas without known recent fires, but with high concentrations of pyrogenic carbon (PyC), a material found in the soil that’s produced by burning vegetation. A higher presence of PyC in these areas indicates a record of forest fires that happened a long time ago. Where its concentrations in the soil were higher, the researchers found, characteristics related to drought resistance, such as higher soil fertility and water-holding capacity, were also more noticeable. “Recent works have shown that the Amazonian forests already had fire events centuries or millennia ago, although on a much smaller scale than what is seen today,” says study lead author Laura Vedovato, a researcher at the University of Exeter, U.K. This discovery against the commonplace notion that this humid region only started to experience fires in the past few decades, because of a combination of intentional burning by farmers, deforestation and climate change. However, the long-term consequences of these ancient fires are barely understood. “This is an unprecedented study, it has never been carried out in other tropical forests,” Vedovato told Mongabay. Distribution of plots analyzed for PyC. The size of the gray dots is proportional to the mean concentration of PyC in the 0–30 cm interval at each site. Image courtesy of Vedovato et al. (2023). The researchers looked at forest dynamics —…This article was originally published on Mongabay

