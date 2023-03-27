Climate change: trees grow for extra month as planet warms – study

From BBC
Published10 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Global warming is changing the way trees grow, new research suggests.
Researchers studying hardwoods in northwest Ohio say a century of warming has extended their annual growing season by a month on average.
The scientists from Ohio State University compared recent observations to detailed notes a local farmer began taking in the 19th Century.
They say the research has implications for how well different types of trees will cope with future climate change.
Between 1883 and 1912, farmer Thomas Mikesell made meticulous notes on local tree growth, precipitation and temperature in his home town of Wauseon, Ohio.
Our planet has warmed by 1.1C since the industrial revolution about 200 years ago. With most of that occurring in recent decades, researchers say Mikesell’s observations are a near unique pre-warming dataset to compare with modern times.
Lead author Prof Kellen Calinger-Yoak travelled to Wauseon herself in Spring and Autumn between 2010 and 2014, to monitor seven different species of hardwood.
She said that leaves stayed on trees about 15% longer than they did in Mikesell’s day.
“Things are not the way they used to be – they are profoundly different,” said Prof Calinger-Yoak. “An entire month of growing season extension is huge when we’re talking about a pretty short period of time for those changes to be expressed.”
Species responded to warmer temperatures in different ways – most kept their leaf colour longer into Autumn but some budded early.
The implications of the longer growing period are unknown.
Trees are