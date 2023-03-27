Deforestation drives fire risk in Borneo amid a warming climate, study finds

The dry season of 2015 was a devastating one for Indonesia, with around 100,000 fires engulfing thousands of hectares of tropical rainforests and carbon-rich peatlands on the islands of Sumatra, Borneo and New Guinea. The infernos, strengthened by dry weather caused by El Niño, raged for months, in the process emitting more carbon dioxide than a year’s worth of U.S. economic activity. The haze spread so far it threatened public health not just in Indonesia, but also in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, leading an Indonesian government agency to label the fires a “crime against humanity.” While the 2015 fires were particularly severe, reports of such tropical forest fires in Indonesia, especially Borneo, have hit headlines almost every year for decades. A recent study predicts that as climate change worsens and deforestation intensifies in the region, the risk of forest fires will only continue to increase. The study, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, calculated the combined effect of climate change and deforestation on fire risk in Borneo, and found that while high levels of CO2 in the atmosphere increase fire risk, deforestation, which causes the dry conditions that fuel the fires, significantly contributes to it. A recent study predicts that as climate change worsens and deforestation intensifies in Borneo, the risk of forest fires will only continue to increase. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. Growing risk of fires As the planet warms, wildfires have become increasingly frequent and intense across the world. Tropical forests, which greatly impact the local…This article was originally published on Mongabay

