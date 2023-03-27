To save Hainan gibbons, Earth’s rarest primate, experts roll out the big tech

Emmanuel Dufourq had a gargantuan task at hand in mid-2019. He had the job of listening to 6,000 hours of audio data collected from Bawangling National Nature Reserve in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, thousands of miles away from his home base in Cape Town, South Africa. The audio had been collected in 2016 over the course of six months by researchers at the Zoological Society of London in a bid to study and conserve Hainan gibbons (Nomascus hainanus), the rarest primates on Earth and a critically endangered species. Dufourq spent the ensuing months listening to the audio and training a machine-learning algorithm to enable automated identification of gibbon sounds. “It’s like teaching a child about the world, you show examples saying, ‘this is a cat, and this is a dog,’” Dufourq, resident researcher at the African Institute of Mathematical Sciences, told Mongabay in a video interview. “It’s this repetitive process of showing information to a computer software so that it can learn to identify the gibbons on its own.” His work seems to have yielded results. According to a 2021 study published by his team in the journal Remote Sensing in Ecology and Conservation, the algorithm was able to identify nearly 80% of the audio segments that contained gibbon calls. A more recent study, published in September 2022 in the journal Ecological Informatics, improved upon the model; now, the algorithm can recognize false positives — sounds mistakenly thought to be gibbon calls — by virtue of being fed human…This article was originally published on Mongabay

