Can a new regional pact protect the Amazon from environmental crime? (commentary)

Illegal deforestation, wildcat mining, drug trafficking, and lethal violence: Name your scourge and the Amazon Basin seldom disappoints. But as an unusual compact between police officers, prosecutors, environmental protectors, and money-laundering experts convened last week in Manaus shows, ruin can also give way to reflection – and even prospects for rapid response and building local resilience. While there is growing recognition that drug and environmental crimes are growing in scale and intensity across the region, there is also an expanding resolve to do something about the issue. “Even while the world may be falling apart, Colombia is falling together,” the anthropologist Wade Davis famously wrote in 2016. Davis was commenting on the Colombian peace accord that ended one of the modern world’s longest shooting wars. But it’s not a stretch to believe that it was a lifetime immersed in the millennial cultures of the Amazon that shaped his outlook on one of the hemisphere’s darkest chapters. While it’s too soon to say the Amazon Basin is falling together, a recent event organized by our organization, the Igarape Institute, plus Interpol and the Iberian-American Association of Public Prosecutors in the historic Brazilian river port of Manaus was a meaningful step in the right direction. The event gathered experts from across Brazil, Colombia and Peru to reflect on the dire straits facing the iconic tropical biome, its people and the global climate should today’s leaders miss their cue. The Karipuna Indigenous territory in the Brazilian state of Rondônia has been rapidly destroyed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

