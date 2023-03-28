Citizen-run conservation booms in South America, despite state neglect

When Teresa Chang first saw the plot of land that now makes up the Amotape Dry Forest Private Conservation Area in the Tumbes municipality of northern Peru, she was horrified. It was 1997 and she was looking for a place near the sea to retire with her husband. But the barren 123-hectare (300-acre) lot that they’d purchased couldn’t have been further from what she’d envisioned. All the trees had long been felled. An intense fishy smell from larvae and prawn fishing on the coast filled the air. The only birds in sight were vultures, and the soil was upturned from ad informal quarrying for construction. After a decade of sowing and tending to the land, they noticed a flock of pheasant-looking birds they’d never seen before and understood their project was no longer just a retirement home. “We started to see all these different birds and realized we had created an ecosystem,” Chang, now 75, told Mongabay in a phone interview. In 2009, the family registered the land as a privately protected area, a category that was only defined in Peruvian law a few years prior. Today, the conservation area partners with the Cornell Laboratory for Ornithology to monitor the bird life there. It’s home to 79 species of birds, of which 16 are found only in this region, including the Peruvian booby (Sula variegata) and the Peruvian pelican (Pelecanus thagus). Susana Chang, Teresa Chang’s daughter, holds a photo showing the before and after transformation of the Amotape Dry Forest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

