From ukuleles to reforestation: Regrowing a tropical forest in Hawai‘i

It started in a very Hawaiian way: with the ukulele. Husband and wife Joe and Kristen Souza, spent decades building a successful ukulele-crafting business, known as Kanile'a 'Ukulele, on the island of O'ahu. Many of their instruments were carved using the native koa tree (Acacia koa), found nowhere else in the world. As Kristen told me, "It's the most beautiful wood … and it has great tonal properties." For many years, the couple's relationship with the koa was purely instrumental. Then, on a trip to the island of Kaua'i, the Souzas noted the drastic contrast between an overgrazed cattle pasture and adjacent native tropical forest. "We said, 'Wouldn't it be cool to plant a koa tree for every ukulele we built?' We're like, 'Yes, that'd be really nice.' And that was the end of that conversation," recalls Kristen. But those words stuck with them, unacted on until 2014. One of the ukuleles made by Kanile'a 'Ukulele as seen against a tropical rainforest backdrop. Image courtesy of Saving Hawai'i's Forests. That's when Kristen visited a degraded 39-hectare (96-acre) property on the island of Hawai'i, situated at an elevation of 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) on the slopes of Mauna Loa, one of the Big Island's active volcanos. Shortly after, the couple decided to buy it. Their plan: to grow koa trees and make a forest from scratch. Their land, once cloaked in biodiverse tropical forest, had long since been denuded by grazing livestock. "The forest was trying to come back. But the…

