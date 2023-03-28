‘Hope is action.’ David Suzuki retires into a life of determined activism

David Suzuki was one of the first voices to call for action to curb climate change, but he is probably best known as a broadcaster and prolific author of 52 books. In an interview conducted in late 2022, Canada’s highest profile scientist and environmental activist reflected back on his long career, the rapid decline of the natural world, and why he thinks the environmental movement has so far failed to persuade the world to effectively put a brake on carbon emissions. At the time of this interview, the 86-year-old had just finalized his retirement from The Nature of Things, the critically acclaimed Canadian Broadcasting Corporation television series seen in over 40 countries – which he first started hosting in 1979 – and a revised edition of his bestselling book, The Sacred Balance: Rediscovering Our Place in Nature, was released. In this interview, Suzuki said that “elevating the economy above the atmosphere that gives us air to breathe, weather, climate and the seasons” is, in his words, “the creed of cancer,” a doctrine of endless economic growth that condemns Earth’s life support systems to rapid destruction. He instead calls for a shift from society’s anthropocentric orientation to an eco-centric view of life, one that acknowledges the radical interdependence between humans and all of nature. What gives him hope is the growing activism of the young, who are partnering with Indigenous people and scientists to demand fundamental change, and told Mongabay that he is looking forward to his own new role as…This article was originally published on Mongabay

