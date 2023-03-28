Human migration to Nepal’s tiger capital adds to conservation challenges

KATHMANDU — The B.P. Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital in Nepal’s central Bharatpur city, Chitwan District, bustles as patients, most of them from the country’s northern hilly areas, line up for their turn. Doctors in white coats dart from one room to another, while nurses in scrubs attend to patients. The facility is one of the more than a dozen specialized hospitals, both private and public, that have sprung up in Chitwan, better known to the outside world for Chitwan National Park — a UNESCO World Heritage Site, important biodiversity hotspot, and home to the one-horned rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis) and the Bengal tiger (Panthera tigris). Chitwan, which continues to lure Nepalis from across the country to its fertile plains, is fast becoming a top destination for those seeking better access to health services. The district now has one of the highest population growth rates in the country thanks to rapid urbanization, according to recently released census figures. This has left conservationists concerned about the prospect of increased human pressure on the forests and wildlife of the region. Tourists on an elephant safari view rhinos in Chitwan National Park. Tourism has become a crucial source of revenue for the surrounding communities. Public domain image. “That rising population in Chitwan definitely adds to challenges in conserving forests and biodiversity,” said Jhamak Bahadur Karki, former chief warden of the national park and a faculty member at Kathmandu Forestry College. According to the 2021 census, Chitwan’s population that year grew by 2.07%, higher than the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

