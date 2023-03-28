Lebanon crisis: The Syrian refugees recycling to stay alive

From BBC
Deiri Fayyad rummages through dustbins in the Lebanese capital Beirut in search of plastics and other discarded materials to be recycled. It is poorly paid work, but the father of three has little option if he is to feed his family.
“I start early morning at 8:30 and work for over 12 hours,” he says, as he continues looking through the waste.
With bare hands and no protective clothing, Deiri pushes his body deep inside the bin, opening plastic rubbish bags to see what he can find. He makes about 250,000 Lebanese pounds ($2; £1.63) a day.
The 26-year-old from Raqqa is among about one million Syrians to have sought refuge in neighbouring Lebanon, 12 years on from the start of his country’s brutal civil war.
Lebanon, meanwhile, has been crippled by economic and political crises for nearly four years. Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese are now living in poverty, with many struggling to afford food and medicine.
In 2019 the government defaulted on its foreign debts and the country’s currency collapsed. In March this year, it tumbled to an all-time low of around 110,000 Lebanese pounds to one US dollar – effectively losing almost all of its value since 2019.
But while nearly everyone in Lebanon is feeling the pinch, Syrians here are at the bottom of the poverty ladder.
Many refugees – including children as young as 11 – have taken up recycling rubbish in efforts to