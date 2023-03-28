Space scientists reveal brightest gamma explosion ever

From BBC
Scientists have revealed how Nasa satellites detected the brightest ever gamma ray explosion in space.
The gamma-ray burst (GRB) occurred two billion light-years from Earth and illuminated much of the galaxy.
Images of the rare and powerful cosmic phenomenon show a halo and “bullseye” like shapes.
Experts, including academics from the University of Leicester, say the GRB was 10 times brighter than any other previously detected.
They have released detailed analysis of the powerful explosion that was spotted on 9 October, 2022.
The blast was officially named GRB 221009A but has been nicknamed the BOAT – Brightest Of All Time – by those working on a mission Nasa calls Swift.
X-ray astronomer Dr Phil Evans, who leads the University of Leicester’s involvement in Swift, said: “We were really lucky to see something like this. We estimate that events this bright occur roughly once every thousand years.
“By studying the evolution of this astonishingly bright GRB in great detail, we can learn a lot about the physics of a blast wave.
“Just like slow-mo cameras reveal details about movement, breaking our data into small time pieces allows us to see how the GRB changes and learn more.”
The Swift team said its Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, a satellite telescope designed to study GRBs from space, was initially unable to observe the burst because the Earth was obstructing its view.
However, 55 minutes later, when the satellite’s orbit allowed