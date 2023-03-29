Climate change: Is the UK on track to meet its targets?

From BBC
The UK has pledged to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions to net zero by 2050. Net zero means a country takes as much of these climate-changing gases – such as carbon dioxide – out of the atmosphere as it puts in.
The UK’s target is important to meet its commitments under the 2015 Paris climate agreement in which governments agreed to try to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
However, in July 2022, the High Court ruled that the government’s net zero strategy failed to outline policies that would enable it to meet the target. It said the government must present a detailed plan by the end of March 2023.
Currently, less than 40% of the UK’s required emissions reductions are supported by proven policies and sufficient funding, according to the Climate Action Tracker website.
So, what progress is the government making?
The government says all of the UK’s electricity will come from clean sources by 2035.
The government is expecting a 40-60% rise in demand for electricity by 2035, for example due to the electrification of transport. This means taking the carbon emissions out of electricity generation is important.
UK governments have been relatively successful in cutting emissions from electricity generation. These fell by 73.4% between 1990 and 2021.
This is largely due to a substantial reduction