Climate change: Push for decision at world’s top court

From BBC
The concerns of young people in the Pacific about climate change are set to be heard at the world’s top court.
Four years after students in Fiji first proposed the idea, the International Court of Justice is about to be asked to decide on a country’s obligations to fight rising temperatures.
But first, the UN has to approve the request for this legal opinion, brought by Vanuatu on behalf of the scholars.
The effort is likely to succeed as it’s being backed by about 120 countries.
The legal opinion of the ICJ, although non binding, could then be cited in climate court cases around the world.
The threat posed by a changing climate is a real and present danger for a small island nation like Vanuatu.
Earlier this year it was hit by two category four cyclones in one week, at an estimated cost in damages of roughly half the country’s annual GDP.
These experiences give added weight to Vanuatu’s UN resolution, seeking legal clarity on responsibilities for climate change.
The country’s minister for climate change says Vanuatu is not seeking to put in place new restrictions but to clarify existing obligations to prevent harm to the environment, such as in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.