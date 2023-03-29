CO2 in, methane out? Study highlights complexity of coastal carbon sinks

Coastal ecosystems are very good at pulling carbon out of the atmosphere. But, as new research in the Baltic Sea shows, we also need to look at what they’re putting back in. Vegetated habitats along the coast sequester huge amounts of carbon. In fact, half of all the carbon stored in ocean sediment is in three coastal “blue carbon” ecosystems: mangrove forests, seagrass meadows, and salt marshes. Seaweed, or macroalgae, also take in carbon, though it’s unclear how much of that carbon eventually ends up stored in ocean sediment. But there’s a catch. Marine areas can also give off methane, a far more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. And most of that marine methane is also coming from coastal areas. The problem is there’s still uncertainty about how much methane is emitted, and from where. That’s made it difficult for researchers and policymakers to know what’s going in and what’s going out — carbon versus methane — in different ecosystems. Scientists are starting to figure out what that balance looks like in different places. In a recent study in Nature Communications, researchers from Stockholm University and the University of Finland found that habitats of bladderwrack seaweed (Fucus vesiculosus) emit methane that’s equivalent to 28% of the CO2 that they absorb. In mixed vegetation habitats, they found that methane emission amounted to 35% of the CO2 intake. The study “highlights that concurrent measurements of both gases are needed to make an overall statement about whether these systems are sinks or…This article was originally published on Mongabay

