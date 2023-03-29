England unprepared for impact of climate change – advisers

From BBC
England is not prepared for global warming, the government’s climate change advisers say.
The new report by the Committee on Climate Change reviews the government’s adaptation plans – preparations to cope with the effects of global warming.
It has found the government is failing to achieve any of its targets and said without a “step change” in policy there is an increased risk to life.
The government said it would take the recommendations into account.
The committee, also known as the CCC, is an independent group of experts set up to provide the government with advice on the climate crisis.
Baroness Brown, chairwoman of the CCC’s sub-committee on adaptation, said that the government wasn’t taking the issue seriously enough.
“The government’s lack of urgency on climate resilience is in sharp contrast to the recent experience of this country,” she said.
Over the last couple of years, England has faced a series of extreme weather events, likely made worse by climate change.
Last year was the warmest on record for the UK – temperatures broke 40C for the first time and more than 25,000 wildfires broke out.
As well as extreme heat, rainfall has been consistently low for parts of south and southeast England, affecting crop yields.
Andrew Blenkiron’s 6,000-acre